Northern Lights Nordic Ski Club will hold their annual swap and sale of used Cross-Country Skis and gear on Tuesday, Dec. 7 from 4-6 p.m., at Central Square Mall in Grand Rapids.
Items may be brought in for sale by owner or donation to the club on Monday, Dec. 6 from 4-7 p.m. or on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Name and price requested should be clearly marked on each item for sale.
Ski club volunteers will be on hand to help fit skiers and explain the different kinds of ski gear available.
Trail conditions are posted on the club’s website: www.northernlightsnordic.org
Contact Catherine McLynn 218-326-1313 for more Information on youth ski rental and sessions at Mount Itasca and Blueberry Hills.
