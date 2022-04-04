The North Central unit of the Retired Educators Association of Minnesota (REAM) will meet at the Eagles Club in Grand Rapids on Monday, April 11. REAM is an independent, autonomous, self-governing organization of all retired school employees. REAM is the #1 organization actively working to protect and maintain Minnesota educators’ pensions, monitoring the actions of the State Board of Investment and the Legislative Commission on Pensions and Retirement as they relate to TRA and PERA.
Educators will begin to gather at 11:30 with a meal to be served at 12:00. There is a cost for the meal. A short informational meeting will follow. This month will feature a ZOOM meeting with a state REAM officer, with a question and answer session. Also, Gerry Dredge who is very knowledgeable about state legislative matters will be in attendance.
All retired—especially newly retired—persons from any Minnesota school district are invited to attend. This includes secretaries, custodial staff, administrators, paraprofessionals, as well as teachers. Anyone within 5 years of retiring is also encouraged to attend. If you are already acquainted with REAM, please invite a retired college to join us. Issues of importance regarding your TRA and PERA retirement and pension are discussed.
Reservations are necessary and must be made by Tuesday, April 5. To make a reservation or for more information, contact President Connie Daigle at 218-259-5404 or Mary Nix at 218-245-1077. Leave a message if necessary.
