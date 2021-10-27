New YFC Executive Director is Moving Fences

Itasca Youth for Christ is pleased to announce their new Executive Director, Heather Schjenken. Schjenken is incredibly excited to begin her new role and continue the beautiful legacy Duane and Caralee Geisler started more than 50 years ago.
Together with her husband, Lance, they have raised three children - Josh, Garrett and Hope in Deer River where they have lived and served in the community for the past 25 years. They call the Oteneagen Chapel their church home.
Schjenken’s life, work and ministry experience have prepared her for this new position. She has built relationships, mentored kids, and planned events as the Campus Life Club Leader in the Deer River area for the last 23 years. She now feels that being able to move into full time ministry is an incredible blessing.
For the last 10 years she was the coordinator for the STEP Coalition/ Movement Drug and Alcohol Prevention program within District 317. She developed and implemented strategic and communications plans; facilitated programs across diverse demographics; she assisted in writing and managing grants in excess of $2 million; and she is a national trainer in her field.
There is a story from the book Messy Spirituality by Mike Yaconhatelli that has made a great impact on her and shapes the way the way she looks at ministry:
“The village vicar couldn’t sleep. As World War II raged, he’d told a small group of American soldiers they couldn’t bury their fallen comrade inside the fenced cemetery next to his church. Only burials for church members were allowed. So the men buried their beloved friend just outside the fence.
The next morning, however, the soldiers couldn’t find the grave. “What happened? The grave is gone,” they told the reverend, who said “Oh, it’s still there.” The soldiers were confused, but the churchman explained. “I regretted telling you no. So, last night, I got up—and I moved the fence.”
As Itasca Youth for Christ Ministry moves forward, we see an opportunity to “move the fence” for so many youth in our communities who often see a relationship with God as unattainable or believe they don’t “measure up” – they feel like they are outside the fence.
YFC’s vision is that every young person will have the opportunity to discover faith that is life-changing. Our mission statement is to care for, mentor and build relationships with youth that are faith-based; providing opportunities that are safe, inviting and inclusive.
As we enter this transitional time at YFC, there are so many opportunities for you to join our ministry team. We have open staff positions at the Ground Floor Youth Center, for Campus Life club leaders and in the Juvenile Justice program. We also need volunteers in all of these areas! We are expanding our board of directors and as always, we would appreciate your financial support.
Please call or email Schjenken to have a conversation on what you can bring to our YFC family. Her contact information is: heatherschjenken@gmail.com or call her at 218-259-2365. YFC website is www.itascayfc.org.
