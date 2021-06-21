A $440 million oriented strand board manufacturing plant will be constructed on property at Minnesota Power's Boswell Energy Center in Cohasset.
Huber Engineered Woods LLC, a subsidiary of J. M. Huber Corp., will build the plant on more than 400 acres at Boswell Energy Center's “North Site.”
A $15 million financial assistance package was recommended for approval at a Monday Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation special board meeting to help support construction.
“We are excited that Huber has chosen this site to expand their business," commented Itasca County Commissioner Davin Tinquist, who represents District 1. "This will be a tremendous boost, not only to the local economy of Cohasset, but to all of Itasca County. This is good for the timber industry, the local job market, and for our tax base.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
