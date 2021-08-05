New executive director at The Judy Garland Museum

The Judy Garland and Children’s Discovery Museum has announced a new Executive Director. Janie Heitz started this past May and has been working on some new projects, including a new Toddler Transportation Station exhibit in the Children’s Discovery Museum as well as a theater area in the Judy Garland Gallery.
Plans and fundraising efforts are underway for the Judy Garland 100th Birthday Celebration coming up in June of 2022. With proper financial support and sponsorship, she has plans for updated exhibits and programming in both museums.
Heitz grew up in Hibbing and received her Bachelor of Science in Consumer Science from the University of Wisconsin -Madison in 2007. She has over 13 years of management experience and is looking forward to representing the museums and promoting them to surrounding communities while encouraging visitors to visit Grand Rapids.
Heitz and her husband TJ moved to Grand Rapids in 2015 and have two children, Henry, and Phoebe. Her family has been members of the museum and now look forward to many more years of involvement; daughter Phoebe already has her Dorothy dress and Toto dog ready to go. The family will participate in the upcoming Tall Timber Days Parade.
