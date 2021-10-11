In recognition of National Coming Out day, Circles of Support & Haven, A Place for All, will host a film and discussion event on Zoom on Monday, Oct. 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Tuesday, Oct. 12 from 6 – 8 p.m.
The film “PRAY AWAY” was created with the goal of supporting the acceptance, safety, and wellbeing of LGBTQ people. The film is an examination of the motivations that drive efforts to change sexual orientation or gender identity, deepening the audience’s understanding of the harms of “conversion therapy.”
On July 15, 2021 Governor Tim Walz signed an Executive Order banning the harmful practice of conversion therapy by licensed providers working with minors. The event is free and open to the public. Register by calling 218-999-5883. A Zoom meeting link will be provided by email. Circles of Support is a program of KOOTASCA Community Action.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.