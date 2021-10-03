National 4-H Week is being celebrated locally and nationally this week.

Across the United States, 4-H empowers nearly 6 million young people through hands-on learning. In Minnesota, more than 66,000 young people take part in 4-H and the organization’s impact is felt throughout the state. For instance, last year:

89 percent of young people reported working with peers to address problems in their community;

More than 11,000 youth became more involved in projects focused on STEM (science, technology, engineering and math);

93 percent explored a new activity, project or idea.

“Minnesota 4-H is a welcoming place for all youth,” said Rebecca Rasmussen, Extension educator in 4-H Youth Development in Itasca County. “Our theme for this year’s 4-H Week is ‘Find Your Spark!’ and that’s a great way to describe how 4-H can make a positive impact on a young person’s life.

Itasca County 4-H will be celebrating 4-H Week in Itasca County with an Open House on Monday, October 4 at 5:30 pm in the boardroom of the Itasca County Courthouse. Representatives from local 4-H clubs will be present to welcome guests and answer inquiries regarding the 4-H program. Refreshments will be served.

4-H is operated by University of Minnesota Extension. To learn more about 4-H in Itasca County, visit https://extension.umn.

