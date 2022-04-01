Nashwauk is known to go big during the Fourth of July, drawing thousands of visitors to the tiny town for its Independence Day celebration. But there is a pre-summer event that brings in families and crowds, as well — the Nashwauk Home, Sport & Travel Show.
“It’s like a mini Fourth of July,” said Ken Olson, a show organizer and announcer.
The show is back for its 35th season after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, set for 4 to 8 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Nashwauk Recreation Center.
Sponsored by the Nashwauk Area Chamber of Commerce, the event “is a big family thing,” Olson said, noting that admission is free. “Everybody has a good time. We invite whole families to come.”
There will be up to 200 prizes given away during show time, new and returning vendors and a chance to see record-setting antler racks.
The show will kick off with a fish fry from 5 to 8 p.m. tonight at the center to benefit the Nashwauk Fire Relief Association.
There will be a display on both days of world record and Minnesota record antler racks. And attendees can bring their deer or moose antlers or sheds each day for free Big Game Records of Minnesota official antler scoring.
The last couple years, most people were not able to have antlers scored in person, Olson noted.
At least 40 percent of the vendors are new this year. Unfortunately, some of the previous businesses didn’t survive the pandemic, he said.
There will be a “full slate” of vendors ranging from art to taxidermy to well drilling and a whole lot in-between.
Attendees can scout out docks, lawn tractors, heating and air conditioning, garage doors, ATVs, trailers, logging equipment, and building supplies. There will be financial agencies, a chiropractor, and Realtors.
Olson will provide coin and current appraisals. The Itasca County Sheriff’s Department will have information on boat safety. And Girl Scout Troop No. 1486 will sell cookies.
“Nashwauk Market will have food available,” Olson said.
The show will also include Avon and Mary Kay representatives, free massages and vendors with essential oils, stained glass, and baked goods.
The home, sport and travel show draws many vendors because of one of the lowest vendor fees around, Olson added.
Attendees can register for $100 in Chamber Bucks donated by Schweiby’s Concession and for adult and child prizes donated by the chamber. Vendors will have drawings as well.
The show is “mainly about having fun,” Olson said, adding, “and it’s all free.”
