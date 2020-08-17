The Nashwauk Area Community Fund is a community-based fund that provides grants to projects and initiatives in the Nashwauk Area that improve the quality of life for the people in the area. This Fund provides grants to 501(c)(3) and other not-for-profit organizations in the Nashwauk, Nashwauk Township, Buck Lake, Pengilly, Keewatin and Swan Lake areas.
The Nashwauk Area Community Fund allows people in our community to donate now or leave a legacy that benefits our area’s not-for-profit groups. These organizations can then launch new projects, maintain existing programs, and improve the quality of life for our neighbors. People of all ages benefit.
“We really want to encourage people and organizations to apply for a grant,” says Robin Gangl, Nashwauk Area Community Fund’s Advisory Committee Chair. “The application is pretty simple. We want to know about your program and what you need. Our Committee has discussed wanting to hear about new initiatives and ideas that support and benefit the people in our community. This is the Nashwauk Area helping the Nashwauk Area.” Gangl smiled and added, “If you want to give money or get money, we want to help. Go to our website at nashwaukfund.org. Oh, and donations are currently being doubled!”
Nashwauk Area Community Fund – What We Do
Our grants enrich the lives for seniors, families, and children across the entire Nashwauk Area. We help develop and maintain local parks, playgrounds and other public spaces. Examples include the Veterans Memorial in Nashwauk, the Keewatin playground, the Pengilly Community Center, and projects at the Buck Lake Community Center. The involvement in our schools has recently increased with giving to many of our school programs and functions such as the N-K band trip to NYC, N-K Spanish trip to Costa Rica, Spartan News Team, providing N-K bank instruments, and supporting the Spartan After School Program.
The investment earnings on this endowment have allowed the Nashwauk Area Community Fund to distribute over $180,000 back into our community.
The Nashwauk Area Community Fund is accepting applications through their website at: https://www.nashwaukfund.org/.
The Nashwauk Area Community Fund supports projects that:
• Significantly benefit the community for the resources invested
• Are creative, innovative and address community needs
• Eliminate duplication of services and encourage cooperation
• Increase volunteer involvement and commitment to community needs
• Leverage other resources
Application Deadline: September 15
