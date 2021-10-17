Nashwauk Area Community Fund continues to grow and help community

At the end of 2020, despite a pandemic, the Nashwauk Area Community Fund grew to over $1 million. As a result, this fund can provide grants to projects and initiatives in the Nashwauk area forever. Many dedicated and generous Nashwauk area residents and organizations made this happen. Since the Fund’s start in 2000, it has given out approximately $271,500 in grants to local organizations!
The Nashwauk Area Community Fund is a community-based fund providing discretionary grants to projects and initiatives in the Nashwauk area to improve the quality of life for local citizens. This fund provides grants to 501(c)(3) and other not-for-profit organizations in the Nashwauk, Keewatin, Nashwauk Township, Buck Lake, Pengilly, Goodland and Swan Lake areas. Started in 2000 by residents concerned about the future of their corner of the world, the fund has grown consistently and significantly.
Currently, the Nashwauk Area Community Fund Board has reviewed applications from its most recent annual grant cycle and will be awarding approximately $25,000 in grants for 2021. The grant cycle takes place from July 15th to September 15th every year.
If you would like additional information about how you can be a part of keeping the Nashwauk area a great place to live, please visit the Nashwauk Area Community Fund website at www.nashwaukfund.org. You could also reach out to one of the Nashwauk Area Community Fund Board members: Steve Dasovich, Chair; Dan Kelly, Vice Chair; Beth Voigt, Treasurer; Nancy Roberts, Secretary; Robin Gangl, Past Chair; Denny Bloomberg, Aaron Clusiau, Ben DeNucci, Beth Ann Mackey, Roberta Smith and Warren Stolp.
