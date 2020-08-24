The Nashwauk Area Community Fund is a community-based fund that provides grants to projects and initiatives in the Nashwauk Area that improve the quality of life for the people in the area. This year, the Nashwauk Area Community Fund awarded scholarships to three students that graduated from Nashwauk-Keewatin High School.
Spencer Engel received a $1000 scholarship and plans to attend UMD where he will begin studying Biology. From there, Spencer looks forward to attending more school to become a Family Practitioner, serving the medical needs of the Nashwauk Community.
“I’ve been raised in Nashwauk for the entirety of my young life. While at the High School, I received endless support from not only my teachers and peers, but my community as well. They have shown me all the benefits of living in a small town. I have bonds and relationships here that will last a lifetime, and that is why I would like my future to take place near Nashwauk.”
Lexi Clusiau received a $500 scholarship and plans to attend UMD to begin studying for Biology. From there, Lexi plans to move to Pre-Med, and then complete her education as a Dermatologist, serving the Nashwauk Community.
“Nashwauk has inspired me to go in to the medical field. I would like to come back to Nashwauk and serve as a Dermatologist. As you know, the nearest Dermatologist is in Duluth, and sometimes a Dermatologist from the Cities only comes twice a year to Hibbing. One day, I would like to take that burden away and give back to my community. Throughout my journey in High School, I have had an amazing support system from my family and my community. I am grateful that I live in such a small community where we can support one another, No matter where life takes me, Nashwauk will always hold a special place in my heart.”
Maggie Dergantz received a $500 scholarship and plans to attend the University of Minnesota, Rochester, to study Health Sciences.
“Right now I am going to school for a BS in Science and Health Sciences. When I am done with my Bachelor’s Degree, I will be going back to school to get my Master’s Degree in Occupational Therapy. I chose occupational therapy because of my mother’s experience. I knew I wanted to help her and others like her when she was in recovery.”
Good luck to all three of the Nashwauk Area Community Fund Scholarship recipients!
Nashwauk Area Community Fund – What We Do
Our grants and scholarships enrich the lives for seniors, families, and children across the entire Nashwauk Area. We help develop and maintain local parks, playgrounds and other public spaces. Examples include the Veterans Memorial in Nashwauk, the Keewatin playground, the Pengilly Community Center, and projects at the Buck Lake Community Center. The involvement in our schools has recently increased with giving to many of our school programs and functions such as the N-K band trip to NYC, N-K Spanish trip to Costa Rica, Spartan News Team, providing N-K bank instruments, the Spartan After School Program, and this year, we provided $2,000 in scholarships.
Nashwauk Area Community Fund is Accepting Grant Applications
The Nashwauk Area Community Fund is accepting applications through their website at: https://www.nashwaukfund.org/.
The Nashwauk Area Community Fund supports projects that:
• Significantly benefit the community for the resources invested
• Are creative, innovative and address community needs
• Eliminate duplication of services and encourage cooperation
• Increase volunteer involvement and commitment to community needs
• Leverage other resources
Application Deadline: September 15
