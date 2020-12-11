The Itasca County Family YMCA is pleased to congratulate Joni Namyst on her promotion to Associate Executive Director. Namyst began her career at the YMCA 15 years ago as a part-time development director working 20 hours a week. Today she is truly the face of the Y.
Many members know her as a cycle and strength instructor or the coordinator of the annual live auction but as the new Associate Executive Director, Namyst will continue her work in fund development as well as provide leadership to the membership department and oversee the marketing efforts. She will also work closely with the board of directors as the staff liaison at all committee meetings and board meetings.
“I am extremely excited to continue my career at the Itasca County Family YMCA where members have truly become my extended family,” said Namyst who has lived in the Grand Rapids area since 1999.
Raised on a farm in Grey Eagle, Minnesota, Namyst and her husband’s three now adult children all graduated from Grand Rapids High School. Namyst who has completed both the YMCA Executive Preparatory Institute and the Blandin Community Leadership Program received her business administration degree from University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point.
In recent years, Joni has overseen the development of a membership base of more than 6,000 individuals, expanded the YMCA financial assistance opportunities to reach more families, and guided the staff and board to increase annual giving by 70%, but times are different. She also oversees a team of volunteers to organize the Fall Auction and Social which has grown to be one of the community’s most popular events. But times are different.
“These are very challenging times and I am honored to be a part of a very dedicated leadership team at the Y. We are pulling together along with our board of directors to come through this unprecedented time stronger than ever,” said Namyst.
Despite the many new challenges of 2020, the YMCA has accomplished several important initiatives this year including providing childcare and school-age care during the Stay at Home order serving essential workers, launched virtual and in-person exercise classes, flag football and soccer. In collaboration with partners, the Y re-opened the Active Living Center and Outdoor courts. The Y has also provided numerous scholarship opportunities for Y membership and programs all while navigating changes from Covid-19.
“We have experienced a significant reduction in membership revenue, so public support from our community is needed now more than ever to ensure that our important programs are able to continue to build community and heal division. Please consider joining the Y and help us model to others the core values of Caring, Honesty, Respect and Responsibility,” said Namyst.
To make a pledge to the YMCA, call 218-327-1161 or go to www.ymcaitasca.org to donate online.
