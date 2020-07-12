Mystery behind the history

New escape room offers mystery and history for the entire family
This is how the adventure begins:
“Welcome to the Itasca County Historical Society. We have invited you here to help us with a serious issue. An anonymous tip came to us that someone is planning to heist some of our most precious artifacts.
In one hour the criminals will be here to steal the artifacts. We do not know what object the criminals are considering making off with but we do know it is somewhere in the office of our curator Lola Lulich.
Lola is currently hard at work putting together the next big exhibit for the museum. She is not here today because she is so worried about her artifacts being stolen from the museum.
Your job is to find out which artifacts are being targeted by the criminals and unlock yourselves from the curator’s office before your hour runs out and the heist is set to begin.
Are you ready?”
Then your family and friends (your team) are escorted to a special room at the Itasca County Historical Society (ICHS). There, you’re locked inside for an hour and challenged to find several clues that eventually lead you to numbers to unlock the door. The room is filled with local historical artifacts such as an outfit from Judy Garland’s Ziegfield Girls follies, photos of the opening day of C.K. Blandin’s beach in 1948, a typewriter that belonged to Duncan Harris the founder of Harris Township, and much more are in the room. And you can touch everything as you find the keys to the mystery.
Starting this week, ICHS opened its first of two escape rooms. One is Ms. Lola’s Museum Heist and the other will be Murder Mystery in Craigsville. As ICHS Executive Director Lilah Crowe explained, the idea was to give people something new to do in town this summer while the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented large groups from gathering. The escape rooms allow families or groups of friends to spend time together solving mysteries while also learning about local history.
“We wanted to put historic artifacts in here that people can touch,” said Crowe.
The experience is ideal for ages 12 and up. The rooms are designed to be solved in 1-1.5 hours. Lola’s Museum Heist opened Thursday, July 9 through Saturday, July 11 and will be open through the next month. Reservations are required by calling 218-326-6431 and special arrangements may be made during ICHS hours Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
ICHS is located 201 N Pokegama Avenue in Grand Rapids. For more information, visit www.itascahistorical.org.
