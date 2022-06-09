MPCA seeking water clarity monitors

Minnesota is known for being the land of 10,000 lakes, and as residents of this beautiful northern state, it is our job to chip in to make sure these lakes and bodies of water stay clean and clear to be enjoyed and last for years to come. Now, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) is looking for water clarity monitors in the Grand Rapids area.
The Water Monitoring Volunteer Program, sponsored by the MPCA, is a summer program with 40 years history on various lakes throughout Minnesota.
Currently, there are several high-priority sites in the Grand Rapids area that are in need of monitors, such as spots on the Mississippi River, Horseshoe Lake, Hale Lake, and Blandin Lake. There are also some areas in LaPrairie that also need attention and data collection as well. As a volunteer of this program, those that choose to participate get to pick the location they would like to monitor. Also, if there is a stream or a lake that a volunteer lives on or near that is not receiving data collection already, the MPCA can add this location to the Water Monitoring Program per the volunteer’s request.
What does a volunteer monitor do, you might be wondering? It’s quite simple: volunteers do a simple water clarity check twice a month during the summer. For streams, monitoring will take place from the month of April through the month of September. For lakes, monitoring will take place from the month of May through the month of September. Volunteers will either boat or paddle out to a designated spot on the lake, or get to a good spot on the bank of their assigned river or stream. If a volunteer is checking the clarity of a river or stream, they will monitor and check the clarity of the water from a streambank or a bridge above it. Volunteers will take samples of the water from their assigned spot, and check the water’s clarity, transparency, color and other characteristics. The measurements themselves will only take between 5 and 10 minutes.
The Water Monitoring Volunteer Program will provide all equipment and training needed, no prior experience is needed. For training, the volunteers only need to watch a couple short videos; about a total of 20 minutes of training. For equipment, the program will provide tools such as seiche tubes for river and stream water samples, and seiche disks for lake water samples. The program will also provide data sheets for the volunteers that will help them take down the best measurements possible.
The MPCA uses the data that is collected through this program to help determine whether or not the quality of lakes and streams is adequate to protect aquatic life, as well as common recreational Minnesota summer activities, such as swimming, fishing, boating, etc. This program also helps build the capacity of the MPCA, and helps create an overall bigger picture of trends of the water in Minnesota.
Not only does this Water Monitoring Volunteer Program help the MPCA keep the waters of Minnesota healthy and clean, but it also helps get those of all ages and backgrounds outside, on the water, and appreciate our land. Common volunteers of this program have included families, retirees, school groups, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, and other groups as well. Anyone and everyone is welcome and appreciated in this program. For more information on how to sign up to become a volunteer, visit the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s website at
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.