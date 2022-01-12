Morgan Blair Hart 1981 - 2022

Morgan Blair Hart was born on 1/15/1981 in Alma, Nebraska to Ricki and Jerrie Hyke. Morgan grew up in Hendley, Nebraska and graduated from Southern Valley Highschool. Morgan married Michael Hart on June 13, 2001 and they made their home in Deer River, MN. Where they raised their two boys Charles and Colin. Morgan was a huge Nebraska Corn huskers football fan and knew more about football than the rest of the family. Morgan loved the outdoors, she loved the sun and could be seen sitting in a chair next to the house in the summer. She also enjoyed 4 wheeler rides and working in the kitchen at Deer River bible church where Mike and Morgan attended for many years. Over the years Morgan worked as an EMT, a Para at ISD 317, Orion Corporation, and cleaning resorts. What Morgan loved the most was helping the less fortunate. While working as a Para, Morgan would buy kids their favorite breakfast sandwiches. She enjoyed having kids around; Friends of Charles and Colin called her Mamma Morgan. Morgan will be missed.
Morgan is preceded in death by her parents Ricki and Jerrie Hyke. She is survived by her husband Michael Hart, Sons Charles and Colin Hart, her sister Lindi Hyke (Troy Myers); nieces Riley Myers and Kira Robertson, and her in laws Clarence and Cindy Hart. Visitation will be at Deer River Bible church on Saturday January 15, 2022 at 11:00 AM, service at 12:00 PM. There will be a luncheon to follow.
Arrangements by Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River & Bigfork, Minnesota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.