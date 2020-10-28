I would like to give a big shout out and kudos to Tanya Jackson for all her hard work to orchestrate the Back to School Mask Drive! The call came to Tanya from Elder Circle asking for advice and by the time the conversation ended, she had agreed to take on the project, securing the fabric and elastic (through grant funding) and recruiting more than 100 sewers from the surrounding area who volunteered to share the load of making 8,000 masks by the end of September! Her energy and conviction were contagious! She opened up her shop to any and all who came, added her high school friend, Kelly, as her side-kick and provided them with pre-cut kits, supplies, advice, encouragement and compliments to all. Tanya’s graciousness and energy never failed her. I was so impressed that despite her exhaustion and her 9-5 business hours, she was kind enough to say, “You tell me when you can come and I’ll be here!” On one of my stops to her store, I overheard her conversation with a customer. She said, “I stayed after work last night and got your machine finished because I know how much your machine means to you.” Once off the phone, Tanya explained that the customer was a senior citizen living in a care facility that was quarantined. The lady had no family and her sewing machine was virtually ‘her best friend’. Now, THAT’S compassion! Folks, we ARE in this together! The sewing project was an absolute success. The 8000 masks made their way into the schools. The school nurses, teachers and administration were all thrilled and appreciative. And life has returned to ‘normal’ at P & D Sewing. Tanya’s commitment to “Itasca Strong” is an inspiration that we all can draw encouragement from. I can tell you that it sure was, for me. And to the other 99 seamstresses, out there, that took on a labor-of-love to ensure that our kiddos in school remain safe, I say thank you and God bless you. Together, we ARE better! Hang in there, everyone. We WILL get through this pandemic. And we’ll come out on the other side knowing ourselves better than we ever imagined.
Sharon Marty
Grand Rapids
