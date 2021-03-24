I enjoyed reading the March 17, 2021, front-page story about the March 3, 1991, Prairie River oil spill; but I especially liked Grand Rapids Fire Chief Greg Taylor’s realistic perspective about the advances in oil-spill prevention and safety in 30 years. Hopefully, you’ll feel that my story complements Greg’s. Mine, though, is more related to potential hydrological, chemical, and biological impacts from the spill. Since junior high school, I knew that I wanted to work for the Department of Conservation as a geologist/fisheries biologist. In 1969, I was required to take organic chemistry when at the time, there were about 50,000 students attending the University of Minnesota. We students were reminded by Professor Bourque’s tough exams that real scientists dare not flunk Organic Chemistry 101 and 102; or else, they should find another career. Professor Bourque taught us that refineries distill crude oil and produce organic compounds that are building blocks of compounds which make everyone’s life better. For example: explosive TNT (2,4,6 tri-nitro toluene) from volatile (but carcinogenic) benzene; petroleum jelly from paraffins; wood-alcohol, solvent from methane gas, and isopropyl alcohol from propane. (FYI, isopropanol is used by nurses to sterilize your arm before a blood-draw and by the homeowner to prevent the spread of COVID). In my view, Line 3 is important to every American, because we need various and sundry, crude-oil products, jobs, and sovereignty as a country, one not dependent on foreign oil.
But the 1991 oil spill and associated impacts were not only professionally important to me; but to me and my children as outdoors persons. By 1991, my two boys and daughter had already been trapping otter, mink, and muskrat, harvesting wild rice, and catching walleye, redhorse, small mouth bass (and even a rare muskie) within a few hundred feet from where the spill entered the river. On that Sunday afternoon, my wife, my daughter (age 7), and I were coming from grandma’s house in Chisholm. As we crossed the Prairie River at the US Hwy 169 bridge, I noticed a smell of fuel-oil odor coming from a black-running creek entering the river on the north side of the bridge. Because we lived nearby, and I was somewhat familiar with established protocols involving chemical spills, and I was the Grand Rapids DNR Area Fisheries, I called the DNR-Duty Officer (Bob). Oil spills are chemical spills and fall within the purview of the Pollution Control Agency (PCA); and because DNR’s hydrological and biological purview requires consideration, our agency became subordinate to PCA’s role. PCA’s principal-lead was Steve. Some of the DNR members of PCA’s so-called, Command Center were: Regional Administrator (John), Area Fisheries Supervisor, David G. Holmbeck (that’d be me), Field Services Supervisor (Bob); Regional Hydrologist (Dan), Regional Enforcement Supervisor (Craig), and expert, SCUBA-malacologist (Gary). To examine the spill’s effects, we placed baskets of Cutfoot Sioux Hatchery walleye eggs downstream of the spill-site and also determined under water, impacts to native mussel populations.
David G. Holmbeck
LaPrairie
