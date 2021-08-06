MnDOT will be installing sinusoidal rumble strips, also known as mumble strips, along Highway 169 from Taconite to Pengilly as part of the current road construction project. They will be installed down the centerline only, not along shoulders.
The intended purpose of a rumble strip is to alert drivers with both audible ad tactile warnings that they are approaching centerline and therefore opposing traffic. While traditional rumble strips have accomplished this task, they have proven to be undesirable for adjacent landowners. Sinusoidal, or mumble, strips produce lower noise levels when vehicles pass over them.
MnDOT added the sinusoidal rumble strips along Hwy 169 in the current construction area due to two fatal crashes in that area in the past year. Both fatalities were due to vehicles crossing the centerline.
For more information on the project, please visit https://www.dot.state.mn.us/d1/projects/marble-pengilly/index.html.
Important reminders for motorists regarding work zone safety:
Stay alert; work zones constantly change.
Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution.
Watch for workers and slow moving equipment.
Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.
Minimize distractions behind the wheel.
Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.
For more information on projects in northeast Minnesota, follow us on Facebook at https://facebook.com/groups/MnDOTnortheast and Twitter at @mndotnortheast. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org.
