The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) has enacted a no travel advisory on multiple highways in northwest Minnesota due to blizzard conditions. MnDOT snowplows continue to operate, but motorists are advised not to travel in these areas until conditions improve. Please check 511mn.org for specific route information.
Motorists should plan accordingly. No Travel Advised means that the roadway has deteriorated and/or visibility has been reduced to the point that it is very dangerous to travel; there are reports of intermittent white out conditions; and some weather conditions can be severe enough that road treatments are not effective, and conditions can become life-threatening for stranded travelers. Drivers should plan accordingly with an emergency supply kit and clothing for extreme cold.
MnDOT snowplow operators will do their part to make highways safe and motorists should remember to:
Stay alert for snowplows, which turn or exit frequently and often with little warning
Stay back at least 10 car lengths behind the plow. Don’t drive into a snow cloud.
Slow down to a safe speed for current conditions.
Turn on your headlights and wear your seat belt.
Turn off the cruise control.
Be patient and remember snowplows are working to improve road conditions for your trip.
