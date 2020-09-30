On Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, trained K9 dogs along with search team volunteers located the body of missing person, Jeremiah Eliapo Uti (age 29) on the shoreline of Lake Pokegama near the area he was last seen in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. Uti, a resident of Hibbing, Minnesota, was first reported missing Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.

The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all who helped in the search efforts: Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Itasca County Search and Rescue and Dive team, Meds 1, and many volunteers.

0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments