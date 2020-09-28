The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office is looking for assistance from the public in locating 29 year old Jeremiah Uti.
Jeremiah was last seen around Pine Landing Drive in the Grand Rapids, Minn., area on the evening of Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, wearing tan khaki pants, a black shirt and possibly “Vans” shoes. Jeremiah has tattoos on both arms. He is 6’1” tall, and weighs about 285 pounds. He has brown eyes and long black curly hair.
Anyone who has seen him or who has had contact with him, please contact Investigator Albert Morse at the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office at 218-326-3477.
