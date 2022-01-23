State environmental organizations applauded the Minnesota House Climate Action Caucus’s proposed investments announced at this morning’s press conference. These comprehensive investments would result in immediate and long-term reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and improvements in Minnesotans’ quality of life.
The Minnesota Environmental Partnership (MEP), the state’s largest coalition of environmental and conservation groups, stated that the proposals outlined by the Caucus are in line with its members’ priorities, the state’s environmental and economic needs, and the science that unequivocally states that the 2020s are the defining decade for addressing the climate crisis. According to MEP, these investments will pay for themselves through energy savings and stability for Minnesota’s natural resources.
“This proposal is a great step forward and an example of the scale of the actions Minnesota needs to take to respond to the climate crisis,” said MEP Executive Director Steve Morse. “Climate disruptions are costing Minnesotans more and more each year, and we believe the smartest financial decision we can make is to go all in on a rapid shift from fossil fuels. We can either reap the rich rewards of decarbonization now, or pay the unthinkably steep price of inaction later.”
“Minnesota should be a leader on climate justice, but we’re falling short,” said Margaret Levin, State Director for the Sierra Club North Star Chapter. “More and more Minnesotans are demanding real climate action, and this proposal expands on the strong vision put forth by House environmental champions last year. We look forward to seeing this package of investments reflected in the Governor’s forthcoming budget proposals.”
“The Land Stewardship Project (LSP) applauds the House Climate Action caucus for crafting a strong proposal that ensures our soil, farmers, and rural communities thrive,” said Deb Allan, Board Chair of LSP and retired soil scientist. “By bolstering the Soil Health Cost-Share program, the Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program, commercialization of continuous living cover crops, and the Forever Green Initiative, we will see a tangible impact on the resiliency of our land and the health of our farmers and rural economies.”
“It’s great to see these proposed robust investments in new ‘continuous living cover’ agricultural systems that are good for farmers as well as for our rivers, lakes and clean drinking water for all,” said Whitney Clark, Executive Director of Friends of the Mississippi River. “From the exciting development of new crops to growing stronger markets to sell the crops, this is an important down payment on the future of a more prosperous and sustainable agriculture in Minnesota.”
“The investments in the House Climate Action Caucus budget proposal are important steps forward in the significant work Minnesota needs to do to reduce climate pollution and air pollution in the transportation sector,” said Suzanne Sobotka, Policy and Research Director at Move Minnesota. “We are thrilled to see over $320M invested in transit, rail, biking, walking, and rolling in this proposal. We stand ready to advocate to make these historic investments a reality.”
Minnesota Environmental Partnership (MEP) is a statewide coalition of environmental and conservation organizations. Together, our coalition members and supporters work for a stable climate, public health, clean energy, clean water, and a livable future through policy initiatives, public education, and community events.
