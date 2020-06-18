To honor Juneteenth, the Minnesota Discovery Center (MDC) is offering free admission as well as free mini golf to all that come through the museum this Friday, June 19. Hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, and Cel-Liberation Day, is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. Dating back to 1865, it was on June 19th that the Union soldiers, led by Major General Gordon Granger, landed at Galveston, Texas with news that the war had ended and that the enslaved were now free.
MDC’s permanent exhibits include displays on many Iron Range topics including immigration, underground and open pit mining, the taconite process, logging, transportation, schools and saloons, geology, and Governor Rudy Perpich.
The temporary and traveling exhibits showcase special topics through artifacts, photos, and activities.
MDC is located at 1005 Discovery Drive in Chisholm, Minn. For more information, call (218) 254-7959.
