Medieval Maniac takes the stage

Reif Education is known for offering professional instruction in theatre and dance. The goal is to nurture a passion for the arts in local youth so they can carry the torch for coming generations.
A lofty goal in a “normal” year but add the regulations and restrictions brought on by a pandemic and you have a real challenge on your hands.
This challenge was accepted by Reif Education Director Katie E. Smith and her band of brave creators. For the past few weeks they have been hard at work collaborating and creating a show from scratch.
“The first couple of days we just brainstormed ideas and played improv games,” Smith said. “These kids are very creative and they were full of great ideas. A couple of themes that really got the group excited were Medieval times and Scooby-Doo. When you have fifteen kids agree on an idea, you run with it! So, our show is a Scooby-Doo inspired mystery that takes place at a medieval fair, titled The Medieval Maniac.”
The students have helped to write the story and jingle, choreograph a dance, coordinate costumes and build and paint props and sets.
“This is very much a team project. Everyone has contributed ideas and the kids have learned how to work together. I am always blown away by what kids will come up with if you give them a chance to be creative,” Smith said.
The three-week workshop will culminate in two performances of The Medieval Maniac.
Friday, Aug. 7 at 4:30 p.m. on the Central School grounds. As part of the First Friday Art Walk.
Saturday, Aug. 8 at 2 p.m. outside at the Reif Center.
Both performances are free to the public and will be held outdoors. Everyone is encouraged to bring a chair a support local youth and the arts.
