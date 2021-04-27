Defensive driving courses are now being offered through Zoom. Those with a computer, tablet or smart phone may take the class in the comfort of their own home. Classes fill up quickly so early registration is required and class size is limited. Cost of the course is $14 and the instructor is retired Minnesota State Trooper Mike Flatley.
Zoom classes are being offered Thursday, May 6, 5-9 p.m.; Tuesday, May 18, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.; and Friday, June 4, 9 a.m. - 11 p.m.
There will also be an in-person class held Wednesday, May 19 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Itasca County Courthouse boardroom in Grand Rapids. Cost for this course is $12.
To pre-register for these classes, call 218-750-3189 or email mnflats@hotmail.com.
