The 2021-2022 5th Grade Math Masters teams finished their third meet of the year. The third of four local meets took place on Tuesday, March 8. We had 12 total teams compete today, six teams competed in the morning session and 6 teams competed in the afternoon; East Elementary, West Elementary, Cohasset elementary, and St. Joseph’s School.
The fact drill round involved 40 math fact problems with a 5 minute time frame. The fact drill round consists of math facts; adding, subtracting, multiplying, dividing and orders of operation. Calculators are not used during this round, 1 point was given for each correct answer. The top scores for the fact drill round was Maija McCluskey(St.Joseph’s) and Toby Rostvedt(East), each received a score of 40 points. Congrats!
The individual word round allowed students 15 minutes to work on 12 word problems with calculators, 3 points were awarded for each correct answer. The top scorer for this round was Maya Koehnen(East). Maya earned 30 points for his team.
The team word round had 12 word problems with a higher difficulty for team members to work together to solve as many problems as possible in 15 minutes, 5 points were awarded for each correct answer. Calculators were allowed for this portion of the meet. The Perfect Pentagons(St. Joseph’s) were the top scorers for the day, earning 25 points for their team.
The team oral round is a fun round of working together on questions that are given orally, 2 points were awarded for each correct answer. In this case the number of questions read at each session was different due to time factors. Team Brainiacs(East) earned 26 points in the morning session. Team Perfect Pentagons(St. Joseph’s) and Master Minds(West) both earned 24 points in the afternoon session.
Team Brainiacs(East) earned the plaque with the first place win for the morning session. Congratulations to team members Kevin Liu, MacKenzie Olds, Aidan Scally, Adalie Grochowski, Xander Flier, Toby Rostvedt along with their Coach Jack Grochowski and Math Teachers Mr. Namchek.
Team Smarties(West) earned the plaque with the first place win for the afternoon session. Congratulations to team members Kaedyn Johnson, Kenneth Hendrick, Siena Maki, Molly Matzdorf, Wyatt Fideldy, Mackenzie Erdmann along with their Coaches Shane Matzdorf and Math Teacher, Mrs. LaRoque.
The next 5th Grade Math Master Meet will be Tuesday, April 12th; morning session at East Elementary and afternoon session at West Elementary.
Fact Drill Round
Maija McCluskey 40 St. Joseph’s
Toby Rostvedt 40 East
Adalie Grochowski 39 East
Errika Allen 39 East
Cael Hoard 38 East
Kevin Liu 38 East
Sienna Maki 38 West
Stephen Hernandez 36 St. Joseph’s
Grant Hayes 34 West
Bryce Dietman 33 East
Hudson Soltis 32 West
Kate Carlson 32 Cohasset
Matthew Nicholls 32 East
Micah Brey 32 St. Joseph’s
Kenneth Hendrick 31 West
Lena Fox 31 Cohasset
Abbigail Pate 30 West
Xander Flier 30 East
Individual Word Round
Maya Koehnen 30 East
Toby Rostvedt 24 East
Gus Jackson 24 East
George Csmarich 24 West
James Olds 24 West
Kenneth Hendrick 21 West
Aidan Scally 21 East
Jasper Aultman 21 St. Joseph’s
Kevin Liu 18 East
Sienna Maki 18 West
Matthew Nicholls 18 East
Micah Brey 18 St. Joseph’s
Cora Metelak 18 East
Addison Alstad 18 West
Adalie Grochowski 15 East
Stephen Hernandez 15 St. Joseph’s
Grant Hayes 15 West
Frank Langernecker 15 St. Joseph’s
Gavyn Locken 15 East
Cameron Waddell 15 West
Ethan Dethloff 15 Cohasset
Mackenzie Erdmann 15 West
Alex Miskovich 15 East
Team Word Round
Perfect Pentagons 25
Team Oral Round (Morning Session)
Brainiacs 26
Team Oral Round (Afternoon Session)
Perfect Pentagons 24
Master Minds 24
Final Standings (Morning Session)
Brainiacs 165
Algebrats 137.2
Roman Noodles 129
Final Standings (Afternoon Session)
Smarties 143.4
Pemdas Pi 140
Perfect Pentagons 138
