The 2021-2022 5th Grade Math Masters teams finished their third meet of the year. The third of four local meets took place on Tuesday, March 8. We had 12 total teams compete today, six teams competed in the morning session and 6 teams competed in the afternoon; East Elementary, West Elementary, Cohasset elementary, and St. Joseph’s School.

The fact drill round involved 40 math fact problems with a 5 minute time frame. The fact drill round consists of math facts; adding, subtracting, multiplying, dividing and orders of operation. Calculators are not used during this round, 1 point was given for each correct answer. The top scores for the fact drill round was Maija McCluskey(St.Joseph’s) and Toby Rostvedt(East), each received a score of 40 points. Congrats!

The individual word round allowed students 15 minutes to work on 12 word problems with calculators, 3 points were awarded for each correct answer. The top scorer for this round was Maya Koehnen(East). Maya earned 30 points for his team.

The team word round had 12 word problems with a higher difficulty for team members to work together to solve as many problems as possible in 15 minutes, 5 points were awarded for each correct answer. Calculators were allowed for this portion of the meet. The Perfect Pentagons(St. Joseph’s) were the top scorers for the day, earning 25 points for their team.

The team oral round is a fun round of working together on questions that are given orally, 2 points were awarded for each correct answer. In this case the number of questions read at each session was different due to time factors. Team Brainiacs(East) earned 26 points in the morning session. Team Perfect Pentagons(St. Joseph’s) and Master Minds(West) both earned 24 points in the afternoon session.

Team Brainiacs(East) earned the plaque with the first place win for the morning session. Congratulations to team members Kevin Liu, MacKenzie Olds, Aidan Scally, Adalie Grochowski, Xander Flier, Toby Rostvedt along with their Coach Jack Grochowski and Math Teachers Mr. Namchek.

Team Smarties(West) earned the plaque with the first place win for the afternoon session. Congratulations to team members Kaedyn Johnson, Kenneth Hendrick, Siena Maki, Molly Matzdorf, Wyatt Fideldy, Mackenzie Erdmann along with their Coaches Shane Matzdorf and Math Teacher, Mrs. LaRoque.

The next 5th Grade Math Master Meet will be Tuesday, April 12th; morning session at East Elementary and afternoon session at West Elementary.

Fact Drill Round

Maija McCluskey 40 St. Joseph’s

Toby Rostvedt 40 East

Adalie Grochowski 39 East

Errika Allen 39 East

Cael Hoard 38 East

Kevin Liu 38 East

Sienna Maki 38 West

Stephen Hernandez 36 St. Joseph’s

Grant Hayes 34 West

Bryce Dietman 33 East

Hudson Soltis 32 West

Kate Carlson 32 Cohasset

Matthew Nicholls 32 East

Micah Brey 32 St. Joseph’s

Kenneth Hendrick 31 West

Lena Fox 31 Cohasset

Abbigail Pate 30 West

Xander Flier 30 East

Individual Word Round

Maya Koehnen 30 East

Toby Rostvedt 24 East

Gus Jackson 24 East

George Csmarich 24 West

James Olds 24 West

Kenneth Hendrick 21 West

Aidan Scally 21 East

Jasper Aultman 21 St. Joseph’s

Kevin Liu 18 East

Sienna Maki 18 West

Matthew Nicholls 18 East

Micah Brey 18 St. Joseph’s

Cora Metelak 18 East

Addison Alstad 18 West

Adalie Grochowski 15 East

Stephen Hernandez 15 St. Joseph’s

Grant Hayes 15 West

Frank Langernecker 15 St. Joseph’s

Gavyn Locken 15 East

Cameron Waddell 15 West

Ethan Dethloff 15 Cohasset

Mackenzie Erdmann 15 West

Alex Miskovich 15 East

Team Word Round

Perfect Pentagons 25

Team Oral Round (Morning Session)

Brainiacs 26

Team Oral Round (Afternoon Session)

Perfect Pentagons 24

Master Minds 24

Final Standings (Morning Session)

Brainiacs 165

Algebrats 137.2

Roman Noodles 129

Final Standings (Afternoon Session)

Smarties 143.4

Pemdas Pi 140

Perfect Pentagons 138

