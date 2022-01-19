As of Wednesday, Jan. 19, students at Robert J. Elkington Middle School (RJEMS) will be required to wear face masks until Friday, Jan. 28 because of the spread of COVID at the school.
"As we’ve communicated numerous times this year, we are using a model adopted in August that bases masking requirements on the number of cases in a classroom, grade level, or school building," explained ISD 318 Superintendent Matt Grose in a communication to parents on Tuesday evening. "We've been successful with this plan and have had great compliance when we've needed to mask up individual classrooms from time to time."
Last Monday, Grose sent out a message to families letting them know that we were seeing a higher number of cases at RJEMS. In the last three weeks the school district has seen an increased number of cases at RJEMS to the point where they have surpassed the 3% threshold in their model where masks are required school-wide. As a result, starting Jan. 19, all students will be required to wear a mask through Jan. 28.
According to Grose, this is consistent with the model that was adopted in August and that the district has been following. If a student does not have a mask, one will be provided for them. This move is temporary and barring ongoing spread this requirement will expire at the end of the day on Friday, Jan. 28.
"Our goal is to keep kids in school and limit spread, and we would rather require masks temporarily than be forced to go back to distance learning or to have large numbers of kids trying to learn from home while sick," added Grose. "Due to the number of cases in the school, complying with this requirement will not be optional. We appreciate your help in keeping as many children healthy and in school as possible and thank you in advance for helping make this transition for students as seamless as possible."
