A 23 year old man from Stacy, Minn., plead guilty to three felony offenses in Itasca County District Court this week for crimes involved in the theft of two delivery vans from a Grand Rapids business on July 20.
According to Itasca County Attorney Matti Adam, Jamen Anthony Goodale pleaded guilty to Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Motor Vehicle Theft, and Fifth Degree Controlled Substance Crime.
The criminal complaint states that on July 20, 2020, at 8:12 a.m., Grand Rapids Police officers received a report that a 2008 Chevy van and a 2018 GMC van, each owned by Dick’s Distributing, were stolen from the Walmart parking lot in Grand Rapids. Officers received information that a silver-colored vehicle driven by a male wearing a white-colored t-shirt pulled up and two people exited the vehicle and stole the two vans. At 9:52 a.m., one of the vans was located off Harris Town Road. A short time later the other stolen van was found about one-half mile from where the first van was located.
The silver-colored vehicle was located at a motel in Grand Rapids along with Goodale and another male and female. Goodale admitted that he had keys for both of the vans in his pants pocket. Investigators also found a sawed off shotgun on the floor of the motel room along with drug paraphernalia in multiple areas. Investigators tested two bags located in the room and noted that one bag field-tested positive for methamphetamine and the other bag field-tested positive for heroin.
Records indicate that Goodale has pending felony Motor Vehicle Theft charges in Polk County, Wis., and pending felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree charges, misdemeanor theft charges and misdemeanor Dangerous Weapons charges in Washington County, Minn. Records also indicate that a warrant was issued for Goodale’s arrest on May 14, 2020 for failure to appear in court in Washington County. Furthermore, records show that Goodale has violated his probation on two occasions and failed to appear in court for a hearing on 11 occasions regarding these offences.
Defendant Goodale will appear for sentencing in Itasca County District Court on Oct. 19, 2020 where he is expected to receive a 60 month executed prison sentence for the weapons offense.
