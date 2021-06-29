On Thursday, June 24, 2021 at approximately 3:52 p.m., the Itasca County Sheriff Dispatch received a 911 call reporting 30-year-old, Dustin Kurt Bonham, of Grand Rapids, Minn., had fallen out of his boat and not resurfaced on Little Splithand Lake located in rural Itasca County.
On Monday, June 28, 2021 at approximately 8:30 p.m. Bonham’s body was located and recovered by using a remote underwater vehicle from the Itasca County Dive and Search and Rescue Teams.
Bonham was not wearing a life jacket and alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor.
