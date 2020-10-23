MacRostie Art Center, the City of Grand Rapids Human Rights Commission, and Kootasca Community Action invite the public to attend an online artist talk and poetry reading on Wednesday, October 28 at 7 pm with two of the artists involved in the October 2020 exhibit “SEEN,” currently on display at MacRostie Art Center.
SEEN is a prison portrait and poetry project that was created as a collaboration between We Are All Criminals and the Minnesota Prison Writers Workshop. Through photography, video, and written word, the exhibit shares the poignant brilliance of poets and prose writers in Minnesota state prisons, and works to make the invisible visible, the unheard heard, and the unseen seen.
“MAC was eager to bring this powerful exhibit to the Grand Rapids community, especially at a time when the invisibility of people currently incarcerated is having devastating effects,” says MAC Executive Director Katie Marshall. “Data from across the country shows that populations in correctional facilities are disproportionately infected and affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The exhibit is an opportunity to confront the realities of mass incarceration and the shared humanity that connects us all.”
During the October 28 artist talk, Emily Baxter of We Are All Criminals will speak about the organization’s mission and how the SEEN project is impacting the discussion surrounding mass incarceration in Minnesota and communities across the country. Baxter will be joined by poet Louise Waakaa’igan (Lac Courte Oreilles) who is one of the writers featured in the SEEN exhibit and has recently published a new book of poems called “This Is Where.” The artist talk is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom.
The SEEN exhibit includes portraits and excerpts from poems from eleven different writers who are currently or were recently incarcerated. Videos of several writers reading their work is also included in this display. The City of Grand Rapids Human Rights Commission and Kootasca Community Action supported bringing the exhibit to Grand Rapids as a way to engage the community in conversations about how to support people impacted by the criminal justice system.
“To break the cycle of poverty and address workforce shortages, we have to talk about second chances for people with criminal records as both a business opportunity and humanitarian approach,” says Alice Moren of Kootasca.
SEEN is on display at MacRostie Art Center through October 31 and it will then be on view at the Reif Gallery from November 9 – 20. More information about the exhibit can be found at www.weareallcriminals.org/seen.
The artist talk and poetry reading on Wednesday, October 28 at 7 pm is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. A registration link can be found at www.macrostieartcenter.org/exhibitions. You do not need a Zoom account to participate.
Call MacRostie Art Center at 218-326-2697 with any questions.
