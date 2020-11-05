MacRostie Art Center is pleased to announce its exhibitions for the month of November 2020. The MacRostie Gallery will showcase hand carved and painted fishing decoys by Dan Root in a vibrant installation. The Minnesota Gallery will feature the small-scale paper collages of Duluth artist Ashley Kolka-Lee. The public is invited to experience the new exhibitions through the MAC’s website or in person at MacRostie Art Center in downtown Grand Rapids during the MAC’s regular business hours. November exhibits at MacRostie Art Center are sponsored by Timberlake Lodge and Mike Ives Realty.
MACROSTIE GALLERY | Fish Buffet | Dan Root
Dan Root is a local legend for a surprising variety of reasons. Many remember him from his days as a high school wrestling star. Others recognize him from his countless hours volunteering in local schools with his wife Nancy, where they teach chess to elementary students. And still others know him for his colorful fishing lures and decoys, which are prized for both their function and form.
These decoys and a taste of Root’s creativity will be featured in the exhibit “Fish Buffet.” Hundreds of decoys and other handmade creations will be on display in a one-of-a-kind installation designed by Root himself.
“I am not sure ‘inspired’ describes my type of motivation,” says Root when asked about what inspires his creative work. “I am old, retired, and don’t want to just sit and watch TV. I discovered I liked to make decoys and lures, and I like to paint – sometimes on canvas or wood. I enjoy working in my garage and basement, and things like chasing a little white ball around don’t interest me.”
Dan Root’s exhibit will be on display through November 21.
MINNESOTA GALLERY | Familiar Patchworks | Ashely Kolka-Lee
Originally from northern Wisconsin, Ashley Kolka-Lee is a Duluth-based cut and paste enthusiast whose work explores landscapes and human-built environments across the north woods. Over the past few years she has pursued a desire to expand her subject matter beyond northeastern Minnesota to the broader north woods eco-region.
“I am interested in the region as a subject not only for the obvious reason that our home falls within it,” says Kolka-Lee, “But also because — together — we face climatic, economic, environmental, and socio-cultural challenges that make where we live more relevant than ever.”
The result of Kolka-Lee’s explorations is the exhibit “Familiar Patchworks,” which includes nearly 50 small-scale cut paper collages of locations found through northern Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, and the sovereign indigenous lands therein.
EMERGING ARTIST GALLERY | The View of Perception | Seth Larson
Room 109 of Old Central School houses the Emerging Artist Gallery, a pop-up gallery featuring new shows every month from local artists. The gallery is open Thursday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. or by appointment. November’s exhibit will feature works by Grand Rapids artist and Bemidji State University graduate Seth Larson.
MAC HOLIDAY HOURS HEALTH + SAFETY |
MacRostie Art Center is committed to the health and safety of our guests, artists, and staff. The organization is following an approved COVID-19 preparedness plan and monitoring updates from health organizations, local and state government, and colleagues in the arts community. A mask is required to enter the building, and free masks will be available for those who need them. Patrons who prefer to limit public interactions can contact the MAC to arrange a private tour. Visit macrostieartcenter.org or call 218-326-2697 for the MAC’s latest holiday hours.
