MacRostie Art Center is excited to announce the upcoming Virtual Artist Talk event with select artists from our Art of the Grain exhibition, July 15 from 6-7 p.m.
Art of the Grain is a collection of formally trained and self-taught wood artists from Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Each artist’s work tells a story, reflecting on the artist’s passion and what processes they use to make their unique pieces.
Join the MAC via Zoom at 6 p.m. to meet these prestigious artists. During the event participants will learn more about each artist’s approach to woodworking and explore the collections that are currently on display.
The Artist Talks Series takes place on the third Wednesday evening of each month to provide the public the opportunity to meet and learn about regional artists.
This event is free and open to the public via MacRostie Art Center’s Zoom meeting room. The meeting identification number will be released via Facebook and email on Monday, July 13. You do not need a Zoom account to participate.
Contact MacRostie Art Center at 218-326-2697 with any questions.
