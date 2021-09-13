MAC to host Artist Talk with Gillian Bedford

MacRostie Art Center will host its monthly Artist Talk event with Bemidji-based painter Gillian Bedford on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 6-7 p.m. The event will take place in person in the MAC’s gallery in downtown Grand Rapids and streamed live on Facebook. The public is invited to attend.
Gillian Bedford received a BFA in painting from Temple University’s Tyler School of Art. She spent most of her life in Philadelphia, PA, but recently moved to Bemidji, Minn. Her work has been shown in solo and group exhibitions in Minnesota and Pennsylvania, and she was a recipient of a 2020 Individual Artist Grant from the Region 2 Arts Council. Bedford’s work is featured in the exhibition “Landscapes and Abstracts from the North Woods” on view at MacRostie Art Center for the month of September 2021.
The MAC’s Artist Talks Series takes place on the third Wednesday of each month to provide the public the opportunity to meet and learn about regional artists. This event is free and open to the public. For more information call the MAC at 218-326-2697 or visit macrostieartcenter.org/events.
