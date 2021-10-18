MAC October Artist Talk: Black Ash Under Threat

MacRostie Art Center will host its monthly Artist Talk event on Wednesday, Oct. 20 from 6-7 p.m., on Zoom. John Zasada will share the work of scientists and artisans who work with black ash trees, the current state of threats to the ash population in Minnesota, and the implications for our scientific and cultural communities. The public is invited to attend online and may register for free at bit.ly/blackashtrees .
Since the discovery of the Emerald Ash Borer in North America in 2002, this invasive insect has led to the destruction of tens of millions of ash trees across 30 states. The EAB was found in southern Minnesota in 2009 and in the Duluth area in 2016. Foresters, ecologists, city planners, and people who use black ash in their creative and cultural practices are grappling with the implications of the impending loss of a tree species that is currently widespread across the northern forest region.
This event is held in conjunction with the exhibition “Every Tree Has Stories to Tell” on view at MacRostie Art Center through Nov. 20, 2021.
The MAC’s Artist Talk Series takes place on the third Wednesday of each month to provide the public the opportunity to meet and learn about regional artists. This event is free and open to the public. For more information call the MAC at 218-326-2697 or visit macrostieartcenter.org/events.
