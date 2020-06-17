MAC free Take and Make Art Kits available Saturday

Staff members at the Macrostie Art Center (MAC) in Grand Rapids are preparing to distribute monthly Free Take and Make Art Kits. Made possible by Children First! with additional support provided by Glorvigen, Tierney, Lind & Co., the kits will be available for pickup Saturday, June 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the MAC’s front door.
“Art and creativity are so important for people of all ages, and creative expression can be a good way for people to work through challenging times. With MAC’s mission to make it possible for all people to realize their creative potential, it was essential that we find a way to reach out during this time of uncertainty. We believe the arts are more important than ever, and we hope that some of our efforts to connect our community to the arts while we are physically apart have been a source of hope and healing,” said Executive Director of the MAC Katie Marshall.
A whole team of people came together to make these art kits possible. Logistics and material choices were handled by Education Director David Dobbs. Local artist Lea Friesen worked to design the projects. Lastly, Brooke Staskivege with Community Education worked to connect the MAC with the Children First funding.
The art kits available this Saturday are modeled after kits the MAC gave to students at Nashwauk Keewatin Elementary school. The MAC gave out 100 art kits in May and will have 100 kits ready for this Saturday. Dobbs stated they also plan to give away at least 100 kits in both July and August, with a limit of two per family.
“Giving away free art kits is costly, but also necessary for a lot of families in the area. Art is something that quickly gets cut out of the budget and we want to help out families so children in the area can still have a quality art experience over the summer,” said Dobbs.
The free take and make art kits are another way the MAC can continue fulfilling its mission of inspiring a creative community and making the arts accessible. While the MAC closed its doors in March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, they have worked to create online opportunities for arts learning. The art kits are a way to reach those without the use of a computer.
“We chose the materials because they can be used in a lot of different ways, and ultimately that’s our goal—we want kids and families to have a chance to be creative and follow their imaginations. The project ideas are just a starting point—the possibilities for what people could do with the kits are endless,” Marshall commented.
For more information news, visit the MAC’s Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MacRostieArtCenter.
