Lt. Colonel Darol V. Holsman 1943-2022

Lt. Colonel Darol V. Holsman, 78, died in the Casa De La Luz Hospice in Tucson, Arizona due to complications from the Corona Virus.
Following his wishes, he will be laid to rest in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Missouri with full military honors on April 6, 2022.
Darol was born in Paso Robles, California to Vince and Eileen Holsman on June 10, 1943. Shortly thereafter, his military father moved the family back to what Darol throughout his life referred to as “God’s Country” or Big Fork, Minnesota.
He graduated from Big Fork Highschool in 1961 with honors and with the support of the Blanden Papermill Scholarship Fund moved on to the University of Minnesota, Duluth. During an eventful June, 1965, he graduated from college, was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Air Force and married his college sweetheart, Julia (Stern) of Crosby- Ironton, Minnesota. He continued his education over the years and earned two masters’ degrees in Public Administration and Business Administration.
Darol received his pilot’s wings in October, 1966 and was immediately sent to Vietnam where he flew the Caribou C47. While in Vietnam, he earned numerous medals for bravery under fire. Upon returning from Vietnam, he was given his choice assignment of flying the 141 Starlifter MAC transport liner. Five years later he transferred to the C5 Galaxy.
Along the line, he became an expert in Aviation Safety-honing and developing safety programs for pilots and maintaining airplanes. He stared in 30 aviation safety films which were utilized not only by the military but by other departments of the Federal Government and private entities.
Darol served the Air Force for 21 years. He flew over 12,000 hours and held several command positions including the Commander of the Military Airlift Command World Wide Operations. He chose to retire in 1987 to pursue other opportunities. He was hired by Saudi Aramco Oil Company in Saudi Arabia and served over 10 years as the Safety Officer of the largest private corporate Airline in the world. During his tenure with Saudi Aramco, Darol not only directed the daily safety activities of the fleet but instructed the over 250 pilots and maintenance personnel to keep the ten various types of fixed wing and roto prop fleet flying and safe. Darol’s military experience was valuable in coordinating between Saudi Aramco and the United States Air Force during the Gulf War in 1989-90.
After he retired from Saudi Aramco, Darol worked with Flight Safety Foundation in Washington DC and developed a Safety Audit Program for Corporate Air fleets world wide. He transitioned into his own company, Flight Safety Audits and Consulting, Inc., shortly thereafter. He spent over ten years advising and auditing aviation safety for the private fleets of most of the Fortune 500 and smaller private companies throughout the world. Health issues forced his retirement in 2016.
Darol is survived by his wife, Julie of 56 years. Two daughters: Melissa Holsman-Sullivan (Michael Sullivan) of Tucson, Arizona and Marnie Prosser (Jeff Prosser) and two grandsons: Bradley Prosser and Christopher Prosser of Edwardsville Illinois. His sister Connie Lovdahl (Brad) and brother John Holsman (Patsy) of Effie, Minnesota and brother Vincent Jr. of BigFork, Minnesota. In addition, numerous nieces and nephews in the Big Fork area.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Vince and Eileen Holsman and step mother Loretta Gregerson. His brother Wyn Holsman, grandparents and numerous Aunts and Uncles.
Abraham Lincoln said “In the end, it’s not the years in your life that count, it’s the life in the years.” Beginning in grade school and through high school, Darol worked hard from early spring to late Fall at various resorts in the Bigfork area. He held several jobs through college (sometimes at the same time) and honed his work ethic for success in the military and private business. He volunteered countless hours for charity both at his church and in the community. But, through all the years and his intense dedication, he never lost his sense of humor or his common decency. He treated everyone, regardless of station in life, with respect and kindness. And…he never forgot where he came from—his beloved State of Minnesota.
He never gave a speech, or conducted a seminar or meeting without reminding his audience of the glories of “God’s Country”. He was a good Christian man who was also a compelling ambassador for America and God’s Country” to the thousands of people throughout the world whose lives he touched.
