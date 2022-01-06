Louise Catherine Johnson of Little Canada, MN and Jacobson, MN, passed away peacefully with family by her side, on December 29, 2021, at the age of 88.
Preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Russ, just 167 days earlier.
Louise is survived by her children, Grace (Bob) Eckert, Bob (Diane) Johnson, Ella (Rob) McNulty and Cathy Paige (fiancé Chad Boaz), 8 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Mom was an avid baker and always shared what she made. She loved to read and crochet. She enjoyed sewing and made many quilts while we were growing up. Mom appreciated a great card game as well as jig saw puzzles, playing bingo and winning at scratch offs. She loved gardening and the outdoors.
Mom worked at Deluxe Check Printers for 24 years, all the while holding a drivers license for “ID purposes only.” Dad drove her everywhere, including back and forth to work.
Mom and Dad retired in 1989 and moved to Jacobson to the family cabin. Their favorite place to view the lake was from the deck while enjoying a beverage. They were very active in the Haypoint Snowmobile Club in Hill City. Early on they groomed trails and went on trips to Silver Bay, Ely, Michigan and Yellowstone. They also were active in the Vanduse Lake Association.
A hobby that turned into a passion for Mom and Dad was refilling about 12 hummingbird feeders daily from spring to fall. Sometimes more than once.
They continued to enjoy having family to the lake, visiting with friends and neighbors, ice fishing, sitting by the fire and relaxing pontoon rides.
We would like to sincerely thank all of the very caring staff at The Emeralds in Grand Rapids.
They took such great care of her during these last two years.
Mom will be incredibly missed by her family and friends.
A celebration of her life will be held at a future date.
