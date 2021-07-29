Following the storm damage to Itasca County and power outages, there may be some needs in the community as far as water and showering.
Bottled water will be available from 8-4:30 M-F at the Itasca Resource Center building located at 1209 SE 2nd Ave, Grand Rapids MN, ending Friday, July 30 for those without water.
Shower facilities are available at the Itasca County Family YMCA for those still without power. They request you bring your own towel if you are able.
If you have other needs, please call First Call for Help at 211 or info@firstcall211.net.
