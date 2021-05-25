Local conservation officer dies while on duty

A 39-year-old Minnesota Department of Natural Resources conservation officer died while on duty Monday morning following a two-vehicle crash in Lawrence Township involving a Chevrolet Silverado and a Peterbilt semi trailer truck, authorities said.
The DNR identified the officer as Sarah Grell of Cohasset. Grell was stationed in Grand Rapids and became a DNR officer in 2005. She leaves behind a husband and three children.
The crash occurred about 8:33 a.m. at County Roads 57 and 336, about 20 miles northeast of Grand Rapids, according to the State Patrol.
Grell, 39, was driving a pickup truck on County Road 336, where she was hit on the driver side door by the semi as it headed east on County Road 57. The semi driver, 42-year-old Milo Polovina, of Grand Rapids, suffered minor injuries.
Grell’s family has a long history of serving the agency. Her father, grandfather and an uncle also worked as conservation officers. Her husband, Gene Grell, works for the DNR’s Forestry Division, and her mother worked for DNR Fisheries before retirement.
“The sense of loss we feel right now is indescribable,” DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen said in a statement issued Monday. “We are heartbroken for her family. Our deepest sympathies and concerns are with them. Officer Grell leaves behind an incredible legacy of service to Minnesota’s people and natural resources.”
Col. Rodmen Smith, the DNR’s Enforcement Division director, said, “Officer Grell was the epitome of a public servant and served the Enforcement Division, the DNR, and the people of Minnesota with distinction. Her loss is devastating.”
Grell is the 23rd Minnesota conservation officer to die in the line of duty since 1887.
Gov. Tim Walz in a statement also issued Monday night said, “My ask of Minnesotans is that the next time you meet a conservation officer as you enjoy Minnesota’s public lands and waters, remember Officer Grell and thank that officer for their work.”
Walz will direct all U.S. and Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff at all state and federal buildings in the state on the day of Grell’s interment, which has yet to be determined.
Rep. Spencer Igo, R-Grand Rapids, issued the following statement regarding the tragic death accident.
“Minnesotans across the Northland are heartbroken tonight to learn of the tragic passing of Officer Sarah Grell,” Igo said. “I want to send my deepest condolences and prayers to her family, loved ones, and all those at the DNR who are mourning the loss of a friend and colleague.”
Rep. Igo represents District 05B, which includes portions of Cass and Itasca Counties, including the communities of Cohasset, Grand Rapids, and Lawrence Township.
The Minnesota State Patrol is leading the investigation of the crash.
A GoFundMe has been set up for Sarah Grell's husband and three young children with a goal of raising $50,000. The GoFundMe can be found through this link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/equg8f-sarah-grell-memorial-grell-family-fund
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.