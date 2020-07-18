Lions Club honors two long-time members for commitment to service

The Cap Baker Lions Club has been serving its community for nearly 100 years. It’s many members have worked over the decades to contribute their skills and service. Two of these members were recently honored by the club—Neal Lano and Sherry Miner.
Neal Lano was a member of the Cap Baker Lions Club for 65 years. The club celebrated his years of service this spring with a parade by his home Friday, June 19. Lano passed away this past Father’s Day on Sunday, June 21, 2020.
“Lion Neal Lano was an outstanding Cap Baker Lion Club member, and a person we should all strive to be like,” said past Cap Baker Lions Club President Debbie Vergin. “Lion Neal was past president of Cap Baker Lions Club, was present at most every meeting, and was always quick to compliment a fellow lion, donate funds, and participate when able. With Lion Neal’s 65 years of service, he saw many changes over the years with the club and was always receptive to any change that would better the club. He was always supportive and positive.”
Current Club Service Coordinator Ann Smith spoke to Lano’s many years of membership in the club.
“For him to maintain membership for 65 years is extraordinary,” said Smith. “In these times people join the club and they drop out. For him to maintain membership for that long is unheard of.”
Smith added that Lano was a great supporter of all of the club’s service projects. He also focused on socialization within the club and never missed a club meeting. Lano was often called on to say the prayer at the beginning of the club’s meetings. Smith also recalled Lano always being the first person to sign up for bell-ringing shifts at the Salvation Army. Even when he was unable to stand for the two-hour shifts in his later years, he still would sign up for shorter shifts.
“He always had the biggest smiles and he was always concerned about others,” Smith commented. She continued, “I always told him he was a true gentleman.”
Sherry Miner was also a past president of the Cap Baker Lions Club. She was also the proud owner of the Wa-Ga-Tha-Ka Resort on Lake Wabana. During the last summer of Sherry’s life, past President Debbie Vergin coordinated the purchase of a golf cart for Lion Sherry paid for by members of Cap Baker Lion’s club as she was unable to navigate her property on foot due to health reasons.
“Cap Baker Lion members have many fond memories of September meetings hosted by Lion Sherry at the resort, in addition to Live Auction Dinners from the May fundraiser hosting ‘Dinners for 8’ to the highest bidders! Lion Sherry was proud to have others experience her resort, and Cap Baker members and community members enjoyed her hospitality,” Vergin commented.
Miner joined the Cap Baker Lions Club after she retired.
“She threw herself into the club’s project and services full steam ahead,” Smith commented. “She was a strong woman. She wasn’t afraid to voice her opinion which was good. She was forthright.”
Miner was passionate about the club’s partnership with the local 4H groups and took that project under her wing. Additionally, she strongly believed in the Grand Rapids Children Museum, according to Smith. The club planted an Autumn Blaze Maple Tree in honor of Miner’s memory at the Judy Garland Museum in June.
At Miner’s last meeting with the Cap Baker Lions, she sponsored her son and daughter-in-law into the club.
“We have a community within the membership as well and so we are caring and servicing our club members as well,” said Smith. She concluded, “Nothing but regard and respect for those two.”
