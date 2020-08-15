Itasca Habitat for Humanity introduces the Tommilas family
Annette, as an only child, grew up with a mother that struggled with alcohol addiction so house parties and domestic fights were not uncommon. Between 14-17, Annette lived in foster care until moving out on her own at 17. By the young age of 19, she had her first child, Jennifer, and by 21 her second, Nash. During this time her mom passed away, losing the only family she had to addiction. Married at 22, Annette had four more children, Christopher, Katrina, Kari and KayDee. In 2008, Annette made the most difficult decision to leave her youngest four with their father and filed for divorce.
John grew up in a two-parent household with five siblings. They were very close but in spite of a supportive family, John began his struggle with alcohol at a young age. He dropped out of high school and started down a path of trouble with the law but later obtained his GED. He has married and divorced early in his life as well.
Annette and John met in 2009 and have been married since 2015. Together, they bought a mobile home in 2010 but lost it to fire in 2013. During this time, John had to have back surgery which started his next chapter of chemical dependency and Annette’s first. Together they traveled the addiction path until they hardly recognized themselves. They did realize that quitting and reforming the people they were no longer proud of would require the help of others.
In 2016, the pair were arrested due to drug use but it began their road to recovery. They found a high power, started to understand and deal with the pain of the past, and gained the confidence to know a positive life without addiction was possible. As a couple, they have been clean and sober since 2016. They continue to attend AA/NA meetings regularly, are very involved in the recovery community in Grand Rapids and Hibbing, and remain committed to being there for others on their sobriety journey.
Annette works at First Call for Help and is a part of their Recovery Support Team. Helping those in need is her true passion and personal growth catalyst. Johnny is also involved with First Call for Help, volunteering his time doing maintenance work. The staff at First Call speaks very highly of John and Annette and admires how they both work hard to live healthy lives, continue to be invested parents, support others in sobriety and are developing careers that help their community.
The job that I have is amazing,” Annette commented. “I held myself back from getting the job I have because of self-doubt and I’m learning through that not to hold myself back. I can have goals that are beyond imagination and actually reach them if I work hard for it.”
Annette and John expect to be in their new home by January or February of 2021, built with the help of Itasca County Habitat for Humanity. When asked what difference the home will make in their lives, Annette pointed out that the payment of their mortgage will be less than what they have paid in rent for their previous residences.
“It will be life-changing for us to actually have a mortgage,” said Annette. “We have been making a lot of goals in our life because we didn’t have those before. We’ve been making big and small goals in our life. So our house, being in the process of a house, was our five-year goal and actually it’s been only about four.” Annette
Annette and John celebrated the groundbreaking of their new home being built in the Grand Plaza neighborhood across from the old hospital. Many were there in support, including the pair’s probation officer.
“He has been through this whole process with us with our recovery,” said Annette. “Our probation [department] really does truly care about us. A lot of people in active addiction don’t believe that probation cares and they do, but they also have a job to do.”
Aside from their own recovery, Annette and John are passionate about showing there is hope for those struggling with addiction.
“I just want to be able to show other addicts that you can get clean and that you can live a really good life,” said Annette.
John added, “You can do it and it pays off.”
Furthermore, they would like to break the stigma around addiction in the community.
“If someone hears our story or reads our story, hopefully, they’ll think twice about saying that an addict is always going to be in active addiction or is always going to be a problem to society because that is not true. And there are a lot of addicts in our community that are doing really good things for our community.”
The main thing they would like the community to know is, “As long as an addict is still breathing, there is still hope,” Annette concluded.
2020 Faith Build
This summer’s house is also a Thrivent Faith Build. Thrivent and Habitat for Humanity partner to help make affordable housing a reality for community members like John and Annette. This year Thrivent is providing approximately 50% of the cost to construct the home. In conjunction with this amazing donation, Habitat challenges local churches to contribute to the project bu praying, volunteering at the job site, and giving financially toward the remaining cost of the construction. This will mark Itasca Habitat’s 45th home in partnership with the Tommilas; giving 53 families the hand-up they needed.
Churches that would like to become part of this year’s Faith Build may contact Itasca Habitat today. Many churches report that they experience church-wide revitalization when they become a Habitat Faith Build Partner. Call 218-299-9001 for information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.