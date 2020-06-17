Grand Rapids Area Library unveiled a new nature-inspired mural from artist, Adam Swanson, featuring a larger-than-life chickadee on Monday. Months in the making, this mural was funded by Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund - as awarded by Arrowhead Library System - with additional support from the Grand Rapids Arts and Culture Commission.
Following the lead of recent installations of large-scale community art, a committee selected Swanson for his unique approach to the juxtaposition of humans and the natural world. He says, “I made this design with the idea of a larger-than-life chickadee, a hearty little animal who enjoys all of Minnesota’s seasons. I included a family in the distance, enjoying some time outdoors near one of the northland’s precious bodies of water. I am grateful for the opportunity to share my work at the inspiring Grand Rapids Area Library.”
Swanson, a painter and muralist, currently is a member of the Twin Ports Art Science Collaborative - where researchers from Lake Superior and the SPRUCE climate change project in Grand Rapids have inspired his work. He is fascinated by the way science fiction posits a future for humanity that is changed by major environmental changes and technological innovations. His invented landscapes ask viewers to consider unfamiliar places. He paints wild animals and scientific equipment to create poignant and sometimes humorous tensions between humans and the natural world. Swanson wants to shed light on the implications of human actions in an ever-changing landscape, and inspire audiences to learn what can be done to change course. He has been commissioned to paint a number of public murals around the Midwest that engage communities and visitors. He lives and works with his wife and two children in Cloquet, Minn.
Grand Rapids Area Library is located at 140 NE 2nd Street, in Grand Rapids, Minn.
