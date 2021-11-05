Library offers collection of books for Veterans and families

This Veterans Day, the Grand Rapids Area Library is displaying a collection of books designed for veterans and their families. The selected books are targeted to support a successful return home. The books can be checked out and are on display until Nov. 15. They were purchased with a donation from American Legion Post 301 in Grand Rapids. The library is open Monday through Thursday from noon to 6 p.m. and on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The building is closed on Veterans Day.

