THURSDAY, OCT. 21

Violation:

At 7:42 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported on Golf Course Road in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Illegal aliens:

At 7:54 p.m., an officer located three suspicious males working in the dark on a roof. All three were illegal aliens from Mexico and fled the scene. The border patrol was notified and the case is under investigation.

FRIDAY, OCT. 22

Property damage:

At 10:39 a.m., property damage was reported on Fifth Avenue in Calumet. No more information was available.

Domestic assault:

At 8:54 p.m., a domestic assault was reported on County Road 139 in rural Deer River. One male was arrested in the incident.

SUNDAY, OCT. 24

Domestic:

At 1:38 p.m., a domestic assault between brothers was reported on LaPlant Road in rural Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Runaway:

At 6:10 p.m., a runaway was reported on Pincherry Road in Cohasset. No more information was available.

Accident:

At 7:11 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of County Road 76 and County Road 63 in rural Grand Rapids. One driver was cited in the incident.

Violation:

At 7:41 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported on Turtle Lake View Road in rural Bigfork. The case is under investigation.

MONDAY, OCT. 25

Violation:

At 1:37 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported on County Road 143 in rural Deer River. The case is under investigation.

Violation:

At 1:41 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported on Bluebird Drive in rural Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Property damage:

At 4:32 p.m., property damage was reported on County Road 172 in rural Deer River. No more information was available.

Motor vehicle fire:

At 6:01 p.m., a motor vehicle fire was reported on Harris Town Road in rural Grand Rapids. A skid steer caught fire and the Grand Rapids Fire Department responded the extinguished the fire.

TUESDAY, OCT. 26

Property damage:

At 9:59 a.m., property damage was reported on Highway 2 in Warba. No more information was available.

Accident:

At 11:13 a.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported on the Scenic Highway in rural Bovey.

Scam:

At 11:26 a.m., an individual on Pokegama Avenue North in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.

Vehicle theft:

At 12:15 p.m., a vehicle theft was reported on Main Avenue in Bigfork. No more information was available.

Hit and run:

At 2:09 p.m., a hit-and-run incident between vehicles was reported in the parking lot of a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. A suspect has been located and the incident is under investigation.

Theft:

At 2:31 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on County Road 560 in Goodland. No more information was available.

Domestic:

At 3:42 p.m., a domestic situation on the River Road in Grand Rapids is under investigation. No more information was available.

Gas driveoff:

At 4:35 p.m., a gas driveoff of $40 was reported from a business on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Property damage:

At 5:17 p.m., a vehicle on Third Avenue NW in Grand Rapids was reported damaged. The case is under investigation.

Threats:

At 11:15 p.m., an individual on Basswood Road in rural Deer River reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 27

Blight:

At 10:15 a.m., a case of blight was identified on 20th Street NE in Grand Rapids. A blight elimination notice was issued and the property will be monitored.

Blight:

At 10:38 a.m., a case of blight was identified on Second Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. The property owner was advised and the property will be monitored.

Threats:

At 10:51 a.m., an individual on Eighth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.

Accident:

At 11:52 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on the River Road in Grand Rapids.

Fight:

At 12:12 p.m., a fight was reported at a school on Eighth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Violation:

At 12:26 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported on Stoeke Street in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Theft:

At 12:48 p.m., items were taken from a residence on Fifth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. There is a suspect and the case is under investigation.

Fraud:

At 2:07 p.m., a case of fraud was reported by an individual on Fairgrounds Road in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Runaway:

At 3:24 p.m., a runaway was reported from a site on County Road 118 in rural Deer River. No more information was available.

Scam:

At 4:14 p.m., a scam was reported by an individual on 10th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

THURSDAY, OCT. 28

Structure fire:

At 9:39 a.m., a structure fire on County Road 165 in Cohasset was reported. No more information was available.

Domestic:

At 1 p.m., a domestic argument was reported at Grand Itasca Hospital on Golf Course Road in Grand Rapids.

Theft:

At 1:50 p.m., a theft was reported at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. The suspect fled the scene but was pulled over by Grand Rapids police and was found to have $152.17 worth of stolen items. A female was cited for misdemeanor theft and driving after revocation, and was trespassed from the business for one year.

Fraud:

At 3:08 p.m., an individual on County Road 578 in Goodland reported a case of fraud. The case is under investigation.

Fraud:

At 3:41 p.m., an individual on Highway 46 in Squaw Lake reported a case of fraud. The case is under investigation.

Accident:

At 3:51 p.m., a two-vehicle accident was reported in the parking lot of a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments