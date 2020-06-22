The total number of completed COVID-19 tests in Minnesota surpassed 500,000 over the weekend as the virus’ toll continued.
On Sunday, health authorities reported more than 450 new cases in the state from 12,320 tests. That’s a positive rate of 3.7 percent — the highest in Minnesota in a week.
Meanwhile the number of people in Minnesota hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped slightly — from 324 on Saturday to 322 on Sunday — continuing a hopeful downward trend.
Here are the latest coronavirus statistics:
32,920 cases confirmed via 504,363 tests
1,380 deaths
3,797 cases requiring hospitalization
322 people remain hospitalized; 160 in intensive care
28,663 patients no longer needing isolation
Youth sports may resume soon
State health officials have announced that youth sports can resume in the coming weeks. Outdoor sports can return to games and scrimmages starting Wednesday, and indoor sports July 1 or later, under the Health Department’s recommended guidance.
Among the recommendations, the department calls on players to:
Avoid sharing individual water bottles, community snacks or towels
Try to use “dedicated personal equipment” such as bats, mitts and rackets
Find new ways to show sportsmanship, including “tip your hats instead of handshakes.”
While following the guidance can help reduce risk, “in the end everyone has to make their own decisions about what level of risk they are willing to accept,” Malcolm said.
“Some families, especially those with members who face an elevated risk of severe illness, may choose not to participate. That is perfectly OK, and everyone needs to respect that decision when a family or a player makes it.”
Officials also said the Minnesota Department of Education is working with the Minnesota State High School League to develop activities and sports guidance for schools for the fall sports season.
Officials continue to implore Minnesotans to keep social distancing and wearing masks in public spaces. People who feel flu-like symptoms should get tested and people who feel ill should stay home.
Outdoor, window visits allowed at long-term care facilities
Among those who’ve died in the pandemic, some 80 percent were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities, and nearly all had underlying health problems.
Health officials last week issued guidance for outdoor visits at long-term care facilities, in addition to earlier guidelines on window visits.
Malcolm said while the coronavirus poses a health risk to residents, isolation is also a concern.
Visitors still must be screened for symptoms, and everyone has to wear masks and keep a minimum distance of 6 feet. Facilities are in charge of developing visitation hours and schedules, and they must have staff nearby and keep visitors from walking through facilities.
The state recommends those who want to visit residents, either through a window or outdoors, set up visits ahead of time through the facility.
Meatpacking hot spots remain
Many of the outbreaks outside the Twin Cities metro area are focused around meatpacking plants. Officials have intensified testing in those hot spots, uncovering more infections.
That includes Mower County in southeastern Minnesota, where there were 797 confirmed cases as of Sunday.
Mower County is home to Hormel Foods and Quality Pork Processors, both of which say they’re partnering with Mayo Clinic to ramp up employee testing.
While some of Mower County’s positive cases are associated with people who work in the facilities and with the people they live with, county officials say they are also seeing transmission among people who live in the county but work in other counties where coronavirus is present.
Health officials held a COVID-19 testing push in Austin, Minn., this weekend.
Nobles, in southwestern Minnesota, reported 1,631 confirmed cases Sunday. About 1 in 14 people now have tested positive for COVID-19 in the county, although there have only been a few additional cases recorded the past few days.
Worthington’s massive JBS pork processing plant was the epicenter of the Nobles outbreak. The JBS plant shut on April 20 but has since reopened with expanded hygiene and health monitoring measures.
Similar problems have been reported in Stearns County, where COVID-19 cases tied to two packing plants — Pilgrim’s Pride poultry plant in Cold Spring and Jennie-O Turkey in Melrose — skyrocketed in May.
An undisclosed number of workers at both plants have tested positive for the virus. There were about 55 confirmed cases in Stearns County in early May. By Sunday, confirmed cases were at 2,134 with 19 deaths.
Kandiyohi County in west-central Minnesota is also seeing cases continue to climb more than a month after officials with the Jennie-O turkey processing plant there said some employees had tested positive for the coronavirus. The county had confirmed three COVID-19 cases then.
As of Sunday, the Health Department reported 560 people have now tested positive in the county.
Cases have also climbed noticeably in Cottonwood County, home to a pork processing plant in Windom, and in Lyon County, around a turkey processor in Marshall.
