Due to a fiber cut in the Century Link infrastructure, landline telephone service may be currently impacted,
According to the Itasca County Sheriff's Department, Century Link is working on repairs but there is currently no estimated time for restoration of services. Phone calls to the 9-1-1 communications center MAY be disrupted or dropped until service is fully restored. If you cannot call 9-1-1 from your landline telephone, please use a cellular device.
Notice will be made as soon as services have been restored.
