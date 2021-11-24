Due to a fiber cut, landline telephone service may be impacted in Itasca County. Paul Bunyan is working on repairs but there is currently no estimated time for restoration of services. Phone calls to the 9-1-1 communications center may be disrupted or dropped until service is fully restored. If you cannot call 9-1-1 from your landline telephone, use a cellular device.

Notice will be made as soon as services have been restored.

