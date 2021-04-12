National Safe Digging Month serves as a reminder to all people who plan to dig in their yard, begin a construction project or engage in any other earthmoving activity to call Wisconsin’s Diggers Hotline at 811; or in Minnesota, call Gopher State One Call at 811, at least three full business days before digging.
By calling 811, residents can have underground utility lines in the work area located and identified at no cost. It’s a simple call that can help avoid unintended consequences such as injury to you or your family, damage to your property, utility service outages or costly repairs associated with damaged lines.
The focus of Safe Digging Month is on preventing serious consequences that could occur from digging without knowing what’s below the surface – not only at the time of the dig, but even after the work is complete. Regardless of what you plan to do, how deep you plan to dig or even if you’ve called 811 before for a similar project, every job – both big and small – requires a call
“It’s just as important to locate underground utilities as it is to keep your distance from overhead power lines,” said Troy Aune, manager of Gas and Water Operations at Superior Water, Light and Power. “Whether you’re a homeowner, business owner or contractor, don’t take the risk and assume there isn’t a utility service below. Avoid a close call or a more serious incident by dialing 811 before you dig. Most importantly, it is the safest thing you can do for yourself and those around you, and it’s also the law.”
The depth of underground utility lines varies and there may be multiple utility lines in one common area, so the risk of striking underground utility lines exists even when digging only a few inches when planting or gardening in your yard Minnesota and Wisconsin each have their own 811 call center that can help you stay safe while digging. After you make the call to 811, professional locators mark the approximatenlocations of underground lines at the requested digging site with flags, paint or both so you will know what is below before you dig.
If you ever suspect utility damage of any kind during a dig or at any time, leave the area immediately and call 911. A gas leak could be present if you smell the distinctive natural gas odor (rotten egg), hear a hissing or whistling sound near a gas appliance, or see dead vegetation or bubbles on the ground near a gas line.
For more information, visit these 811 links:
Minnesota Power: https://www.mnpower.com/CustomerService/CallBeforeYouDig
Please note that due to the COVID-19 response and protocols, some 811 partners may be experiencing interruptions in resource availability. These interruptions may result in delays in providing field services. Call 811 for the most up-to-date information for your location.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.