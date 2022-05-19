The Knights of Columbus will host a community breakfast at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 22 to benefit Itasca County Habitat for Humanity.
The Breakfast is open to the public, and the only cost is a free-will offering, the proceeds from which will support Habitat’s work to build safe, decent, affordable homes in Itasca County. All are welcome, and reservations are not required – those wishing to support Habitat can drop by at any time between 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
“We’re grateful and humbled to have the support of the Knights of Columbus,” says Jamie Mjolsness, Habitat’s Executive Director. “Along with so many groups and individuals, they’re part of the village that makes our work possible.”
Breakfast attendees will also have the chance to leave their mark on a Habitat home by signing or writing a message on lumber that will be used to build a home later in the summer through Habitat’s Boards of Blessing program.
Habitat is also in need of volunteers to help set up, clean up, and serve breakfast items. Volunteer shifts run from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and are open to volunteers of all ages. For more information or to sign up for a shift, visit itascahabitat.org/pancake-breakfast or call 218-999-9001.
For more information, contact Itasca County Habitat for Humanity at 218-999-9001 or visit itascahabitat.org.
