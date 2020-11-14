KAXE receives Mayor’s Arts Award

Ed Zabinski and Kari Hedlund, representing the Grand Rapids Arts & Culture Commission, presented the 2020 Mayor’s Arts Award to KAXE. Typically this award is presented at the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce annual meeting. Unfortunately, that event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Mayor’s Arts Award is presented to a Grand Rapids-area business or organization that promotes local artists or arts organizations through funding, advocacy and/or community outreach.
Past winners include:
• 2017: Grand Rapids State Bank (the Wilcox family)
• 2018: Timberlake Lodge (the Ives family)
• 2019: Brewed Awakenings (Jenny and Mike Erickson)
KAXE was nominated by a community member with the following explanation: In addition to playing a vast variety of music that caters to a wide-ranging audience, KAXE has a longstanding commitment to highlighting, promoting, influencing and supporting local art. We rely on KAXE for information about the arts in our area, and value the fact that they intentionally do so in collaboration with other area non-profits committed to local art.
For example, KAXE, in collaboration with MacRostie Art Center, provides monthly promotion of the First Friday artists, and have been partnering with the Reif Center in presenting CenterStage Minnesota, a monthly showcase of Minnesota artists. Each summer KAXE organizes KAXE Riverfest to bring talented musicians to perform under the Rotary Tent outdoor amphitheater for two days of family fun and music.
We also highly value the fact that KAXE is intentional about highlighting local Native art and artists through their radio interviews, website and social media platforms. In addition, KAXE has work from local artists displayed in the station.
KAXE has a proven track record for recognizing and honoring the importance of the arts in creating a vibrant community and is a perfect candidate to be awarded the 2020 Mayor’s Arts Award.
This year’s award is an original sculpture (Woodpecker Feeding Chicks) created by Grand Rapids master woodcarver Collin Clough.
